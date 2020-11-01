Ohio Governor Mike DeWine defended Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Deborah Birx amid public and private tensions within the White House amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Fauci heavily criticized the u.S. coronavirus response in a new interview, which led to a White House statement attacking him and accusing him of being part of “The Swamp.”

CNN’s Jake Tapper asked DeWine about the White House attacking its own top health official and asked if Fauci is “wrong about where the president’s focus is.”

“The rhetoric is hot right now. On Wednesday, we’ve got to stop looking back and we’ve got to look forward and say how do we defeat this enemy,” DeWine said.

He said the problem isn’t schools, it’s “people in their own private lives, weddings, showers, funerals, watching football games… letting their guard down, not wearing a mask.”

Tapper also asked if he’s bothered by Dr. Scott Atlas having such a large role at the White House “given the fact that he is mocking the idea of masks, which is the opposite message that you’re giving.”

DeWine said he’s talked to Birx and Fauci, saying, “They’ve been aligned very, very closely, the message has been we got to that this seriously, we got to wear a mask. They have given very good guidance and, you know, I have been following those two, as well as a lot of other infectious disease experts and people who we can talk to. So I think the science is pretty clear.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

