Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R) said his state’s effort to use a lottery to inspire residents to take a Covid-19 vaccine is working, with people showing up to “win” the money.

“It’s clear that there’s some people out there that just kind of ambivalent” about getting the vaccine, DeWine said in a Friday Fox News interview with Charles Payne. “So I felt that if we put forward this — it’s not technically a lottery under Ohio law, we’re calling it a drawing. We’re going to do it for straight five weeks. Anybody who’s been vaccinated … will be eligible to win a million dollars, and we’ll do that five separate times.”

He noted the state was providing a similar program with scholarships as a reward for those aged 17 and younger. “We’ll pay room, board, tuition, the whole thing,” DeWine said. “So it’s a lot of fun. We’re already starting to see people walk in to vaccination sites and mention the fact that, ‘Hey, I’m here to win the money.'”

Numbers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicate a little more than 42 percent of Ohioans have received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine to date, slightly less than the 46.8 percent of Americans nationwide who have done so.

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]