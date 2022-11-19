Omarosa Tells MSNBC Ivanka Trump Ditched Dad’s 2024 Campaign to ‘Be Very Much Like Her Father’

MSNBC’s Alex Witt brought out Omarosa Manigault Newman on Saturday to dish on Donald Trump’s family, and theorize about how they are feeling about his 2024 announcement.

Omarosa worked in Trump’s administration in 2017 and she and the former president share a reality show history, with Omarosa gaining fame off of Trump’s The Apprentice. The two even collaborated on a dating show called The Ultimate Merger.

Omarosa noted during her appearance that Ivanka Trump’s announcement that she would not be part of her father’s presidential campaign was deliberately timed around his own announcement to cause “damage.” It was also a moment for her to take a note from her father’s playbook, the former White House official added.

“Ivanka is very, very strategic. I would say she’s his favorite child, so the fact that she chose that timing, that moment to announce she wasn’t going to support him was her opportunity to be very much like her father and take the spotlight and let the narrative be about her,” Omarosa said. “She knew that would damage him. She knew the narrative would be that his family wasn’t there for him. His favorite child, might I add.”

Ivanka Trump said she was keeping away from her father’s presidential campaign to focus on her children.

Omarosa also theorized Melania Trump won’t be offering much campaign help to her husband, describing her as “miserable” when she worked in the White House.

“Melania wants nothing else but to stay as far away from the White House as possible,” she said.

Omarosa blasted Trump’s announcement, claiming his heart isn’t in it, but she also warned that it’s too early to count him out.

“I believe if he becomes the nominee, depending on what the Democrats do, he could certainly win again, Alex, so I wouldn’t count him out. But we did see a different Donald Trump, a weaker Donald Trump,” she said.

Watch above via MSNBC

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com