Former Trump aide Omarosa Manigault Newman pops back up in the news from time to time, most often on MSNBC, to comment on the Trump White House during her time there, or on Donald Trump himself, whom she’s known for year, since her appearance on The Apprentice. This weekend, it was MSNBC once again, and the new allegation is about missing evidence.

Democrats have continued to highlight that which is not known regarding the Mueller investigation, be it redactions in the report (they demand the un-redacted), opinions of the investigators (they demand to hear testimony), or evidence that is … not in evidence. It is the latter on which Omarosa has built her latest media moment.

In an interview with Al Sharpton on Saturday’s Politics Nation, Omarosa alleged that, of seven boxes of documents she left behind at the White House, only two survived.

“I think it’s important to realize that very early on in the administration, we got letters directing us to preserve all information related to the Mueller investigation, all investigations, any information, any emails, any correspondence,” Omarosa told Sharpton. “We had a clear directive to preserve those documents, preserve emails, preserve text messages.”

“So I thought it was very interesting that after my discussion with General Kelly in the Situation Room when I went to take my things, I was instructed that I had to leave seven boxes of documents that came from the campaign, the inauguration, the transition, and they would not allow me to get them,” she said. “It was seven boxes of documents, and in my emails, they only referenced two, which leads me to believe that they’ve destroyed the other five.”

In fact, she said, there is probably more gone missing than that. “I believe I’m not the only one who’s been subjected to this type of treatment, and I believe that there are more documents that have been destroyed by this administration,” she said. “If it happened to me, it’s happened to others.”

“Let me be clear because I want to make sure I understand you. You say there was seven boxes, but they only referred to two? So are you suggesting that maybe they destroyed five boxes of emails that could have been evidence?” Sharpton asked.

“Oh, there’s no question,” she replied.

Most of the interview, which lasted over 7 minutes, was along the lines of “maybe there’s something we don’t know yet.” Omarosa pointed out that most of what she told to investigators was redacted in the public Mueller report, but maybe something there would link up with something in the boxes that were maybe destroyed. Maybe.

