One America News Owner Blames Mysterious ‘Somebody’ for Allegedly Blacklisting Network from Cable

Robert Herring, the owner and CEO of the conservative TV pariah One America News, blamed his company’s contractual woes with large TV providers on a mysterious “somebody” Wednesday.

OAN was dropped by AT&T earlier this year – leaving the far-right broadcaster off of DirecTV’s lineup beginning in April.

Herring Networks sued AT&T, accusing the telecom giant of breach of contract, breach of the covenant of good faith and fair dealing, intentional interference with business expectancy, and violation of California’s Unfair Competition Law.

The suit failed to return OAN to DirecTV, which then still relied on Verizon’s Fios streaming platform.

In its only public comment about the matter, AT&T said, “We informed Herring Networks that, following a routine internal review, we do not plan to enter into a new contract when our current agreement expires.”

Last week, Verizon pulled the rug out from under Herring and OAN. The company issued a statement that negotiations with the network had failed:

Our negotiation with OAN has been a typical, business as usual carriage negotiation like those that routinely happen between content distributors and content providers. These negotiations were focused on economics, as they always are, but OAN failed to agree to fair terms.

“Since we were unable reach an agreement, effective July 31, 2022, we will no longer have the rights to provide our customers with this programming, and it will be removed from the Fios TV lineup,” Verizon said.

During an interview on OAN Wednesday, Herring, 80, implied there was a coordinated effort by “somebody” to deny his network distribution.

OAN host Pearson Sharp asked his boss why he believed Verizon had decided not to enter into a new contract with the network. Herring hinted at a concerted effort to silence OAN.

“It was kind of a surprise when they came up and said that we’re going to be cut off,” Herring said.

“So, until now, you expected us to be carried again?” Sharp asked.

Herring said he offered significant concessions to Verizon, including making OAN available at no charge. Verizon declined, he said.

“What do you think the real reason is that companies like Verizon don’t want to carry us, or decided to terminate our contract?” Sharp asked. Herring responded:

Personally, I really don’t know, but I know there’s somebody on top that I’m pretty sure we know who it is that’s directing this. But because I’ve got too many people suing me right now, I don’t think I want to say a name.

Watch above, via One America News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com