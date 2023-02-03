‘One of the Stupidest Ideas I’ve Ever Heard’: Chris Hayes Howls Upon Learning Trump Wants Elections for School Principals

Chris Hayes had himself a grand old time when he learned former President Donald Trump said public school principals should be elected officials.

“More than anyone else, parents know what their children need,” Trump said last week in a video posted on his Truth Social account. “If any principal is not getting the job done, the parents should be able to vote to fire them and select someone who will. This will be the ultimate form of local control.”

Over the last couple of years, conservative media outlets have pushed the narrative that critical race theory – typically a field of study seen only in a handful of graduate programs – is being taught in schools. Additionally, some in conservative media have claimed teachers are sexually “grooming” children.

On Friday’s All In on MSNBC, Hayes discussed the 2024 Republican presidential primary. There has been rampant speculation about whether Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will challenge Trump for the GOP nomination.

During the conversation, Tim Miller of the Bulwark informed the host of Trump’s idea.

“You saw Trump – I don’t know if you caught this the other day – Trump comes out and he said he wants all principals to be elected officials, which, that’s gonna be great. Politicize our schools even more.”

Miller’s revelation had Hayes howling and leaning back in his chair about as far as he could without falling over.

“I didn’t see that!” the host said, in an abnormally high-pitched tone. “Oh my God.”

“Yeah, so that one might’ve snuck by you,” Miller said.

“Elect every principal,” Hayes said. “That is one of the stupidest ideas I’ve ever heard, which is really saying something. I had missed that. Thank you for saying that.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com