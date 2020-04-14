President Donald Trump drew a barrage of ridicule online for “authorizing” state governors to reopen their states from coronavirus lockdowns — at their own discretion.

As Trump held his daily coronavirus briefing at the White House on Tuesday, he announced that he “will be speaking to all 50 governors very shortly, and I will then be authorizing each individual governor of each individual state to implement a reopening, very powerful reopening plan of their state in a time in a manner which is most appropriate.” He also said that he wouldn’t put “any pressure” on governors to decide when the time is right to reopen their states.

Trump’s comments are a considerable backtrack from just 24 hours earlier, when he claimed “total” authority to decide when the country’s economy goes back to normal. This claim has been broadly criticized for its conflicts with American federalism and states’ rights as outlined in the 10th Amendment.

As such, political observers noted that Trump was rhetorically bestowing powers to state governors that they already possessed, and there was plenty of mockery thrown into the mix:

Ha. Trump says he will be “authorizing” each governor to reopen their state at the time of their choosing. This isn’t his call; he doesn’t get to authorize. The power is already theirs. — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) April 14, 2020

Under the U.S. Constitution, this is not how the government works. “I will then be authorizing each individual governor of each individual state to implement a re-opening.” (Pres. Trump just now) #Federalism — Ari Melber (@AriMelber) April 14, 2020

Trump says he will be “authorizing” governors to reopen without explaining why they would need his permission since they were acting on their own orders in the first place, not any federal edict. — Peter Baker (@peterbakernyt) April 14, 2020

To My Loyal Subject States: I, as well, am authorizing each governor to re-open their state at the time of their choosing. Yours,

Queen Katie 👑 https://t.co/yc3Mq4hHkU — Katie Phang (@KatiePhang) April 14, 2020

Trump says he will be authorizing the sun to rise tomorrow. Thank you! — Schooley (@Rschooley) April 15, 2020

other things he will be “authorizing”:

–photosynthesis

–solar nuclear fusion

–wind

–thermohaline circulation

–Ariana Grande https://t.co/MfI1xijjPa — Laura Lorson (@prairielaura) April 14, 2020

In a similar way, I will be “authorizing” my kids to brush their teeth tonight https://t.co/u0SVGyO6Op — Don Moynihan (@donmoyn) April 14, 2020

I am authorizing the sun to rise in the east tomorrow morning. Behold my power. https://t.co/gHREcMf0EN — Kim Masters (@kimmasters) April 15, 2020

Trump ‘authorizing’ governors to reopen their states is like my dog authorizing my taking him for a walk — David Lazarus (@Davidlaz) April 15, 2020

I hereby authorize the squirrels in my neighborhood to scamper across my property in accordance with Squirrel Law https://t.co/7AhCezSvLS — Preet Bharara (@PreetBharara) April 14, 2020

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]