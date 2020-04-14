comScore

WATCH LIVE: TRUMP SPEAKS AT CORONAVIRUS BRIEFING

Online Critics Mercilessly Parody Trump’s Imaginary ‘Authorizing’ Order to State Govs: ‘I Am Authorizing the Sun to Rise’

By Ken MeyerApr 14th, 2020, 10:13 pm
Want to avoid video ads? Subscribe to Mediaite+

President Donald Trump drew a barrage of ridicule online for “authorizing” state governors to reopen their states from coronavirus lockdowns — at their own discretion.

As Trump held his daily coronavirus briefing at the White House on Tuesday, he announced that he “will be speaking to all 50 governors very shortly, and I will then be authorizing each individual governor of each individual state to implement a reopening, very powerful reopening plan of their state in a time in a manner which is most appropriate.” He also said that he wouldn’t put “any pressure” on governors to decide when the time is right to reopen their states.

Trump’s comments are a considerable backtrack from just 24 hours earlier, when he claimed “total” authority to decide when the country’s economy goes back to normal. This claim has been broadly criticized for its conflicts with American federalism and states’ rights as outlined in the 10th Amendment.

As such, political observers noted that Trump was rhetorically bestowing powers to state governors that they already possessed, and there was plenty of mockery thrown into the mix:

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

You may also like: