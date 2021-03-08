Oprah Winfrey engaged in a bit of a debrief of her bombshell interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with her old pal Gayle King on CBS This Morning and revealed some insight as to who was not a party to one of the most jaw-dropping revelations.

During the interview that aired Sunday evening, it was revealed by both Markle and Prince Harry that there were family members that had concerns about the skin color of their son Archie. Markle’s mother is Black and her father is white. Harry was uncomfortable with the line of questioning and refused to go into detail with Oprah.

From our initial write-up:

Markle described her concerns about the conversations while she was pregnant, that Archie wouldn’t be given security, wouldn’t have a title, “and also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born.” “What?” said a clearly shocked Winfrey. “Who — who is having that conversation with you? What?” Markle said that there had been several conversations with Harry and other members of the royal family, on the topic of what their baby might look like. “About how dark your baby is going to be?” asked Winfrey. “Potentially, and what that would mean or look like,” replied Markle. “Whoa,” said Winfrey. “And you’re not going to tell me who had the conversation?” “I think that would be very damaging to them,” replied Markle, adding that she had been shocked herself to hear of these conversations, because the British Commonwealth countries around the world include many people of color.

On Monday, Winfrey told Gayle King that Prince Harry wanted to make clear that it was neither of his paternal grandparents, also known as the Queen of England and Prince Phillip, that expressed curiosity about the color of his baby’s skin. Oprah said that Harry wanted her to know that it was “not his grandmother nor his grandfather” who was part of the conversations about the baby’s skin color.

The allegations of racism that emerged from the interview — directed at the royal family and the British tabloids — have sent shockwaves in the United Kingdom and beyond.

Watch above via CBS.

