‘Our Children Die’ Because of ‘Republicans in Congress’: Democrat Elizabeth Warren Blames GOP for Nashville Christian School Shooting

Children are dying because of Second Amendment support from Republicans in Congress, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) complained on CBS Friday morning.

In an appearance on CBS Mornings, the Democrats discussed a number of topics, including a potential TikTok ban and the recent indictment of former President Donald Trump. The senator also discussed calls for gun control in the wake of the Nashville elementary school shooting, where seven people died, including the shooter and three children.

Warren argued “our children die” because of Republicans who push back against calls for gun control, even in the wake of tragedies like Nashville.

“I just can’t tell you how frustrating this is. Our children die because there are Republicans in Congress who continue to insist that we can’t put just basic safety measures in place,” she said.

Asked by Gayle King if she has any “optimism” about legislation moving forward in the near future, Warren argued the gun restrictions in her state of Massachusetts should be applied across the country.

“You know, in Massachusetts we have tougher gun laws. If the laws that we have in Massachusetts were the laws all across this country, independent studies show we would reduce deaths from gun violence by about 70 percent,” Warren said. “These are the lives of our children, our neighbors, our friends, and we just can’t get the Republican Party —”

“That’s why it’s frustrating. People know what to do,” King said.

“Exactly,” Warren replied.

“And unfortunately we’ll probably be having this conversation again,” Nate Burleson added.

Watch above via CBS Mornings.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com