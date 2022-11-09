‘Our Country Is So Divided Now!’ Ainsley Earhardt Claims ‘You Are Either Very Conservative or Radical Progressive and Woke Left’

Brian Kilmeade was likely speaking for many conservative opinion hosts when he said Wednesday morning, “I’m shocked there was no red wave” in Tuesday’s midterm elections.

Votes in key battleground states are still being tabulated, but Democrats currently appear to have an edge in holding control of the Senate. While the Republicans look likely to take control of the House, it appears to be by a lesser majority than most expected, especially many opinion hosts on Fox News.

“Our country is completely divided now,” said Ainsley Earhardt. “You are either very conservative or radical Progressive and woke left. The facts don’t seem to matter here. Some of these individuals that won, when you look at their records, they are so extreme and so Progressive. People are just dug in they are dug in really deep right now.”

She then listed a number of conservative talking points. “Open borders, record gas prices, inflation is the worst in 40 years. The president’s approval ratings are so bad. Worst crime since the 1980s,” Earhardt noted.

“Yet, I heard last night this is an indictment on the Republican party. Is it? How are these — these issues, when our country is in such a bad state right now, how is this not a red wave?”

Steve Doocy noted that most Americans are “in the middle,” countering Earhadt’s own strident take.

“What was proven yesterday is America is more in the middle,” Doocy noted. “And ultimately, there are a lot of people who are very strident in their politics, but the people in the middle who ultimately decided.

Some have argued that cable news opinion programming fosters extremism, which seems evident by Earhardt’s divisive commentary, though Doocy, as usual, offered sage commentary that there is a marginalized moderate majority.

