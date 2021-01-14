Newly-elected Congressman Peter Meijer (R-MI) said he and some of his GOP colleagues are taking precautions out of safety concerns they feel for voting to impeach President Donald Trump.

Ever since taking the oath last week, Meijer has been vocal in his view that Trump is no longer qualified to hold office after inciting the insurrectionist mob that laid siege to Congress. The congressman has also spoken of the political impact on his colleagues, who remain concerned about threats from Trump’s supporters

In a Thursday interview with MSNBC’s Hallie Jackson, Meijer elaborated on his impeachment vote before being asked if he has received death threats, and whether that influenced his decision in any way.

“That did not factor into my vote,” Meijer said. “I don’t believe in giving an assassin’s veto, an insurrectionist’s veto, a heckler’s veto. If we let that guide decisions, you are cowering to the mob. That’s the definition of terrorism is trying to achieve a political end using violence.”

Meijer went on to explain that he, his family, and his colleagues are taking security measures “out of the fear of their safety.”

“Many of us are altering our routines, working to get body armor, which is a reimbursable purchase we can make,” he said. “It’s sad we have to get to that point, but our expectation is someone may try to kill us.”

Meijer clarified to Jackson that he was taking these measures himself, and that he was drawing on his previous experience with humanitarian organizations while Washington D.C. is cracking down on security concerns.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]