Susan Zirinsky, who is leaving her job as president of CBS News, allegedly wrote “I hate my job” on a piece of paper during a meeting, and made sure her colleagues saw it, Page Six reported Thursday.

“A source said, ‘There was a CBS corporate budget meeting she was in – it dragged on and on – and at one point Susan wrote on a piece of paper ‘I hate my job’ and just held it over her head in protest,” Page Six said.

According to Page Six, Zirinsky stepped down from her role after the meeting.

The story said that there were some “not-so subtle signs” that Zirinsky, who Page Six said was known internally as Z, wasn’t happy in her role.

“[S]ources say that it became almost immediately clear that Zirinsky was less content wrangling marquee talent and managing vast budgets,” Page Six said. Zirinsky was already a widely-respected producer at the network for 40 years before replacing longtime president David Rhodes in early 2019.

“‘They’ve known they were going to replace Z forever,’ said an insider of the search for her replacement, with a second source telling us that the network has been actively interviewing for a successor since before Christmas,” Page Six said.

Zirinsky is expected to stay in the role until a successor is found. According to multiple reports, the search for the next president has been underway for quite some time. Zirinsky is reportedly close to a wide-ranging production deal with parent company ViacomCBS.

