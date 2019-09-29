Outgoing Republican congressman Will Hurd said today that calls for impeaching President Donald Trump are incredibly premature, but agreed that Congress should be conducting Ukraine investigations.

On Face the Nation this morning, he told Margaret Brennan, “We should be protecting the whistleblower. Having laws in place to ensure that folks throughout the government are able to get to the right committees information where they think may be wrongdoing is important. There are troubling issues within the whistleblower’s report, but they are allegations and I think that’s why we should explore these allegations through hearings.”

Hurd thinks that there’s a bit of “wordplay” in the impeachment inquiry announcement by Speaker Nancy Pelosi to placate Democrats for now, saying, “Anybody who thinks that we have enough information to make a statement on impeachment, that’s incredibly premature.”

He said Congress should be hearing from the State Department, Rudy Giuliani, and Hunter Biden.

