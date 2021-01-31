CNN’s Richard Davis gave Brian Stelter some parting advice on how to make Reliable Sources a better show before retiring as the network’s executive vice president of News Standards and Practices.

Davis joined Stelter on Sunday for a look back at his 40 year career as the longest-serving executive in the history of cable news. As the executive producer of Reliable Sources since its premiere decades ago, Davis was asked for his thoughts on how the show has stayed relevant for so long.

Davis attributed Reliable’s sustainability to its analysis on the media, and he said the show is “on steroids now” with the explosion in conversations about how media outlets discuss their competitors.

“Let’s be honest, there’s a lot of reporting and commentary on CNN about the impact of conservative and right wing media, and there’s a lot of discussion in conservative media about the mainstream media, the ‘evil mainstream media,'” Davis said. “The people who are the viewers and the readers and the listeners of those channels and those outlets hear about it from the people who are the opinion leaders, and they’re interested in that, and they talk to me about it.”

“What do you think this program should be doing more of?” Stelter asked.

Davis said it was a “tough question,” but he answered, “I think you need to strive to have more voices on the show from right of center, responsible voices from right of center on the show.”

“I think occasionally, when you can, you want to have some newsmakers on who can express to you how they feel about the media, particularly if they feel like the media got it wrong and let them talk about it,” Davis added. “If you had the opportunity, wouldn’t it be great if you had a writer who wrote a story and the newsmaker who felt like he didn’t get a fair shake?”

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]