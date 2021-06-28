Fox New’s Outnumbered panel slammed U.S. Olympic Trials bronze medal-winning hammer thrower Gwen Berry for her appeared resentment and protest to the national anthem playing as she stood on the podium.

Tomi Lahren expressed disapproval of the protest by shaking her head when the subject came up and photos of the incident were shown.

When asked to speak on the subject Lahren said, “If you are going to be a U.S. Olympic athlete you should get used to hearing that national anthem whether you like it or not.” She continued to rip into Berry stating, “The rest of this country and your fellow athletes are not going to bow to your triggers.”

Lahren said that Berry was making it all about herself, while adding that she doesn’t think it’s too much to ask for Olympic athletes to, “just have a little bit of respect for the people that fought and died for your right to even stand on that podium.”

Former Rep. Jason Chaffetz followed Lahren’s comments with, “To the athlete that decides it’s too much for her to stand and recognize the United States of America and the national anthem, then have the political guts to not participate in the games to represent the United States of America.” He then added, “Go participate in your backyard, go to your YMCA and compete in hammer throwing if that’s what you want.”

Fox News’ Kayleigh McEnany dismissed Berry’s actions as a “publicity stunt.”

The former White House press secretary dug in even further by stating, “She chose to make this about her, so she would get the headlines and it is such a disgrace.”

