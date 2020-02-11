Fox News’ Outnumbered panel slammed Michael Bloomberg over the resurfaced audio of the former New York City mayor defending stop & frisk police practices.

Bloomberg has drawn massive scrutiny over the newly-uncovered audio of himself saying cities need to send cops to minority neighborhoods “because that’s where all the crime is. And the way you get the guns out of the kids’ hands is to throw them up against the wall and frisk them.” President Donald Trump pronounced Bloomberg a “total racist” over the recording in a now-deleted tweet, and Bloomberg hit back by saying the president “inherited a country marching towards greater equality and divided us with racist appeals and hateful rhetoric.”

During a segment breaking down the story, Melissa Francis assessed that “that sound is really tough to get away from.” Francis then moved on to the part of Bloomberg’s statement where he counterattacked Trump over his controversial history with race.

“When you start your response with ‘I know, but he’s worse,'” Francis said, “you are in really big trouble.”

Kennedy followed-up by determining that Bloomberg “has lost the argument,” and that led to Dagen McDowell bashing Bloomberg over his ad campaign to advance his presidential prospects. Capri Cafaro added it will be “very difficult” for Bloomberg to overcome this controversy, but “stranger things have happened. Donald Trump has gotten away with a lot of stuff. The American people have managed to ignore a lot of things, maybe they’ll do the same for Bloomberg.”

Kennedy concluded by noting how Trump has also spoken favorably about stop and frisk before.

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]