Outraged Gutfeld! Fan Scolds Fox’s Kat Timpf Over ‘Commies’ Joke: ‘You Do Know That Greg is Your Boss?’

Fox News analyst Kat Timpf took a shot at the Gutfeld! audience on Friday as she was talking about reducing the size of government, and got an angry message about it later that she shared on Twitter.

Host Greg Gutfeld asked Timpf about her views on reducing the size of government during a discussion about the federal response to Covid.

“Kat, you would love to reset all of government and make it smaller. Is this just a pipe dream?” asked Gutfeld. “A crack pipe dream?”

“Um, okay,” replied Timpf. She argued the CDC doesn’t need to do “better” but do “less,” and that a lot of things the federal government’s health agencies do now could be handled better locally.

“So I don’t think it matters who is in charge. I just think it needs to be smaller,” said Timpf.

When the crowd did not react, Timpf turned to them and said, “No? You guys a bunch of commies? Okay.”

“Well that was uncalled for, Kat!” Gutfeld said in a similarly joking way.

She got a big laugh, but the obvious humorous intent didn’t quite get through to some, apparently, and Timpf shared one such reaction in a tweet.

“Your behavior tonight on Gutfeld was so inappropriate. Just because the audience didn’t clap for you, calling them them commies was beyond rude. You do know that Greg is your boss? Screaming at him like you did should have you being written up for insubordination. No class!” read the message.

Timpf thanked the sender for “the absolute funniest thing I have seen all day long” in her tweet.

Joanne, thank you so much for this. This is the absolute funniest thing I have seen all day long and I cannot stop laughing. pic.twitter.com/xbeiRdLYbt — Kat Timpf (@KatTimpf) January 21, 2023

The entire bit had the crowd, and the other guest, laughing along with her on the show. The Fox & Friends comments were pretty choice, too.

