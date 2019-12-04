President Donald Trump frequently harps on and on about Adam Schiff’s exaggerated “parody” of his infamous phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, but Brian Kilmeade offered a favorable perspective about how the House Intelligence Committee chairman characterized that conversation.

Fox & Friends discussed the latest developments in the impeachment inquiry now that the intel committee has released its report on Trump’s objectionable actions throughout the Ukraine scandal. As Kilmeade argued that Trump’s conduct was “not about meddling in the 2020 election,” he eventually said that “I wouldn’t say [Schiff] is lying. He is overstating what he thinks are truths, which are very much disputed and he’s exaggerating.”

“His first statement about the president’s phone call, was it lying?” Kilmeade asked. He answered his own question by saying “It was exaggerating to the point where people are saying are you pretending as if that was verbatim.”

This view runs counter to Trump, who has repeatedly accused Schiff of “fabricating” the call and said Schiff ought to be charged for “lying to Congress.” As Trump spoke to reporters during the NATO summit in London, the president once again attacked Schiff, saying “I think he’s a maniac. I think Adam Schiff is a deranged human being. I think he grew up with a complex for lots of reasons that are obvious. I think he’s a very sick man and he lies. Adam Schiff made up my conversation with the President of Ukraine.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

