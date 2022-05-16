Pennsylvania State Rep. and Senate hopeful Malcolm Kenyatta dismissed all of his potential GOP opponents in an MSNBC interview Monday, saying whomever he would run against should he get the Democratic nomination, the opponent lives on Fantasy Island.

MSNBC host Katy Tur asked Kenyatta at the tail end of the interview if he’d prefer to be running against Dr. Mehmet Oz (who has Donald Trump’s endorsement), Kathy Barnette, or David McCormick.

“I would rather be running against somebody who didn’t live full time on Fantasy Island,” Kenyatta said, insisting he could beat any of the Republicans vying for their party’s nomination for Senate.

He also dubbed Oz “Dr. New Jersey,” referencing the Republican’s years of famously living in New Jersey before he entered politics to potentially represent Pennsylvania in the Senate.

“Kathy Barnette, David McCormick, Dr. ‘New Jersey,’ they’re all out of their damn minds,” the Democrat said. “None of them has any business even running for the U.S. Senate … each one of them presents a real threat, in my view, to the future of democracy.”

Barnette has found herself embroiled in controversy after NBC News showed photos of her marching with the far-right Proud Boys on January 6. She admitted she was there, but insisted she was not involved in the Capitol riot.

“Kathy was in DC to support President Trump and demand election accountability. Any assertion that she participated in or supported the destruction of property is intentionally false. She has no connection whatsoever to the Proud Boys,” her campaign told NBC in response to the photos.

Oz meanwhile has Trump’s endorsement on top of a TV career behind him, but neither has been enough to push him into a definitive lead in the race. In a new Emerson University poll, he leads likely Republican voters with 28 percent. Barnette and McCormick follow at 24 and 21 percent, respectively.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com