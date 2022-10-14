Parkland Father Fred Guttenberg Says He Won’t Think About Daughter’s Murderer Again Until Other Prisoners Have ‘Handled’ Him

Any description of the pain felt by families of the victims in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas school shooting, or their devastating disappointment and anger over Thursday’s sentencing of the murderer, would be an understatement. The loss and sorrow and outrage that they express speaks for itself, and speaks to all of us, parents especially.

Fred Guttenberg, father of Jaime Guttenberg who was killed in the horrific Parkland, Florida attack that left 17 shot dead by the man who will now live out his days in prison, talked to Andrea Mitchell on MSNBC on Friday, and the weight of his pain was unmistakable.

The parents and families of the victims, many of whom were in the courtroom this week and for months now, were shocked by the verdict, and their statements and reactions are important to see and hear.

Guttenberg was among those who offered an initial reaction shortly after the stunning decision by the jury, and he gave voice to a righteous anger.

“The monster is gonna go to prison, and in prison, I hope and pray, he receives the kind of mercy from prisoners that he showed to my daughter and the 16 others,” he said at a press conference after Thursday’s verdict. “He will die in prison, and I will be waiting to read that news on that.”

Guttenberg echoed that sentiment toward the end of his powerful and heart-breaking conversation with Mitchell on Friday.

“He will go to a general population in a prison now, and he will have to deal with the consequences coming, directed at him from other prisoners,” said Guttenberg. “I will put him out of my consciousness for the rest of my life until I read a news report that the other prisoners handled it.”

Watch the entire interview, handled with exceptional care and professionalism by Mitchell, above, via MSNBC.

