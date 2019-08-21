The father of Parkland shooting victim Joaquin Oliver appeared on CNN Wednesday to call out President Donald Trump for his inaction on gun control and recent flip flopping on universal background checks.

Manuel Oliver, who launched an organization, Change The Ref, aimed at opposing the National Rifle Association after his son was killed during the 2018 mass shooting in Florida, happened to be in El Paso, Texas several weeks ago when a white supremacist gunned down 22 people in a Walmart.

“I was not surprised when I got the news,” Oliver said of the El Paso attack. “I’m glad that I was able to be there and somehow talk to members of the community.”

As for Trump turning back on his comments about pursuing increased background checks — a pivot he reportedly made while reassuring NRA chief Wayne LaPierre that gun laws won’t be changed — Oliver was similarly unsurprised.

“I don’t trust Donald Trump as a person who can do anything about this. I don’t think he’s concerned enough. he goes back and forward since before I lost my son Joaquin,” Oliver said.

“We have a president that is more concerned that selling guns from the gun manufacturers, giving them all the benefit of that industry than people dying out of that,” he added, before advising Americans who do want to solve gun violence that they have to stay “brave” and “mad” if they expect to inspire change.

Shortly the recent shootings in Dayton, Ohio and El Paso, Trump vowed to look into stricter background check laws, but on Sunday, he reverted back to his original position and aligned with the NRA.

“We have very strong background checks right now,” Trump told reporters inside the Oval Office. “But we have missing areas, and areas that don’t complete the whole circle. And we’re looking at different things. And I have to tell you that it is a mental problem. And I’ve said it a hundred times it’s not the gun that pulls the trigger, it’s the people.”

Watch above, via CNN.

