Parks and Recreation Returns to TV for One-Night Coronavirus Special

The hit NBC sitcom Parks and Recreation, which ended in 2015, will be returning to television on Thursday for a one-night-only coronavirus special.

The 30-minute Parks and Recreation special will air on NBC tonight at 8:30 p.m. ET, directly after the network airs a re-run of last year’s Parks and Recreation special, and the proceeds will go to Feeding America — a food bank charity currently working to feed those in need during the coronavirus pandemic.

A teaser trailer for the special listed appearances from the show’s previous stars Amy Poehler, Rashida Jones, Aziz Ansari, Nick Offerman, Aubrey Plaza, Chris Pratt, Adam Scott, Jim O’Heir, Retta, and Rob Lowe, and revealed that the special would be shot from the actors’ homes.

*Leslie Knope voice* We’re ready. 🥰 Beginning at 8 p.m. ET/PT, we’re returning to @NBC for The @paleycenter Salutes Parks and Recreation, immediately followed by “A Parks and Recreation Special”. pic.twitter.com/NwmaF2Ys9L — Parks and Recreation (@parksandrecnbc) April 30, 2020

“Like a lot of other people, we were looking for ways to help and felt that bringing these characters back for a night could raise some money,” explained show creator Michael Schur. “I sent a hopeful email to the cast and they all got back to me within 45 minutes. Our old ‘Parks and Rec’ team has put together one more 30-minute slice of (quarantined) Pawnee life and we hope everyone enjoys it. And donates!”

“In such uncertain times, we can’t think of anyone better than Leslie Knope to unite our country with her unbridled enthusiasm and compassion,” added NBC Entertainment’s Co-Presidents of Scripted Programming, Lisa Katz and Tracey Pakosta. “A huge thank you to Mike Schur and the cast of Parks and Recreation for putting this wonderful special together and bringing a smile to all our faces while raising money for such a worthwhile cause.”

