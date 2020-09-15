President Donald Trump talked about issues of crime and policing during his ABC News town hall Tuesday night. at one point, one voter asked him about his “Make America Great Again” slogan in the context of what that means for African-Americans.

Pastor Carl Day asked, “When has America been great for African Americans in the ghetto of America? Are you aware of how tone deaf that comes off to the African American community?”

The president immediately touted the “tremendous” support he has from African-Americans before saying, “You look just prior to this horrible situation coming in from China, when the virus came in, that was probably the highest point, home ownership for the Black community, home ownership, lower crime, the best jobs they’ve ever had, highest income, the best employment numbers they’ve ever had. If you go back and you want to look over many years, you could just go back six or seven months from now, that was the best single moment in the history of the African-American people in this country,”

Day followed up and talked about issues Black communities have been facing for years, saying, “We have not been seeing a change, quite frankly, under your administration, under the Obama administration, under the Bush, under the Clinton, the very same thing happening, the very same system, the cycles continue to ensue.”

“We need to see when was that great, because that pushes us back to a time in which we cannot identify with such greatness. And I mean you’ve said everything else about choking and everything else, but you have yet to address and acknowledge that there’s been a race problem in America,” he continued.

“Well, I hope there’s not a race problem. I can tell you, there’s none with me, because I have great respect for all races, for everybody,” Trump said, before going back to tout his administration’s accomplishments. “When you look at income levels and a lot of things, because of the job situation, where they had the best unemployment numbers they’ve ever had, the black community by far.”

You can watch above, via ABC.

