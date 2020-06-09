Pastor Delivers Message to White Churches at George Floyd Funeral: ‘We Are Not as Good as We Ought to Be’

Steve Wells, a Texas pastor, called on white churches to address racial injustice during George Floyd‘s funeral Tuesday afternoon, saying, “We are better than we used to be, but we are not as good as we ought to be.”

Wells began his message thanking the organizers for letting him speak because “everyone would have understood if said we don’t need to hear from any white people today,” he said.

“I have to tell you, at my church it is easy to not talk about racism,” Wells said of his church, South Main Baptist. “At my church, it is easy to dismiss as politics the economics of hundreds of years of systemic racism. But not talking and not acting is the path to destruction. We can could watch that on the news every night and ask if that is the future we want for ourselves.”

“If I could just have the privilege, I would like to say a word to white churches,” Wells continued. “We are better than we used to be, but we are not as good as we ought to be. That is not good enough, which means you have to take up the work of racial justice. Racism did not start in our lifetimes but racism can end in our lifetime.”

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]