Pat Robertson was not impressed by President Donald Trump telling state governors to use greater force to deal with the chaos from the protests over George Floyd’s death.

The televangelist used his latest program on The 700 Club to encourage Trump to offer empathy to those who’ve peacefully demonstrated against police brutality and racial injustice. Robertson noted that Trump “took a different course” though, to which, he said “it isn’t cool” that the president used his conference call with state governors to lambast them and demand that they “dominate” the protests.

He said ‘I am the president of law and order’ and he issued a heads up. He said I am ready to send in military troops if the nation’s governors don’t act to quell the violence in American cities. Matter of fact, he spoke of them as being ‘jerks.’ You just don’t do that, Mr. President! It isn’t cool!”

