Legendary Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak mocked a contestant on Wednesday after he told a story about how he once wrecked a bicycle.

Sajak was speaking to contestant Scott Ingwersen as he interviewed his show’s three guests.

As is customary, the host allowed the audience to get to know the contestants after he invited them to tell the world a little bit about themselves.

Ingwersen told Sajak he teaches improv, and noted he also plays multiple instruments during the quick Q & A.

“Why am I mentioning this, but it’s on your card, you had your big toe chopped off, why are you telling this?” Sajak asked.

“It’s important to know that when I was 12-years-old, I was riding a 10-speed bike with flip-flops, and I fell and completely cut off the top of my toe,” Ingwersen said.

The excited guest added, “The next car that came by were two paramedics that were on their way to their job, and they said it’s just a laceration. But I didn’t know what that was, so it freaked me out even more. And my toe is reattached, and I just wanna say thank you to them 30 years later.”

The story did not impress Sajak, and he let that be known. The response drew an immediate applause, which Sajak promptly shut down.

“That may have been the most pointless story ever told,” a nonplussed Sajak said. “And you told it, Scott. Congratulations to you.”

The host smiled and uttered, “It’s nice to have you.”

Sajak issued a plea from fans of the show last week to cut his contestants “some slack” following the now-infamous “feather in your map” debacle.”

Good-natured laughter is one thing. Heck, they laughed at themselves. But, hey, cut them some slack. Unless you’re there, you have no idea how different it is in the studio. — Pat Sajak (@PatOnWheel) March 2, 2022

The host was in no mood to show Ingwersen the same patience on Wednesday.

