Yamiche Alcindor, PBS NewsHour’s White House correspondent, shared stunning stories from her time interviewing supporters of President Donald Trump — revealing that many were obsessed with her race.

Before Alcindor discussed her experiences covering the Trump campaign these past five years, Donny Deutsch told MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski that the United States is a divided country for one reason: Race.

Agreeing with the statement, Alcindor recalled her time on Trump’s campaign trail and the various interactions she had with his supporters, who were often interested in discussing her race.

“I have been talking to so many Trump supporters over the last few years and I have to tell you, even when I talk to them about policies, about foreign policy, or about China, a lot of times the Trump supporters that I talk to they turn the issue back to race,” she said, guessing that her own Blackness may have had something to do with the fascination.

She remembered trying to talk to one man about health care, questioning him about his thoughts on Trump’s plan, but he kept bringing the conversation back to race and racism.

“He kept on saying people think I’m racist, people think I’m racist,” she revealed, adding that she finally asked him why people think that about him.

“He said, well look at you, you’re a Black girl, how could you get a job at the New York Times? And I’m really concerned about all the African American people moving into my town.”

Alcindor explained that the man’s town was 97 percent white at the time of the interview.

The reporter revealed several other conversations with Trump supporters who seemed to be obsessed with race, noting that many were scared of Antifa, Mexicans, and Black people taking over their towns and gated communities.

“There is this real elephant in the room, even when you’re talking about policy, that Trump supporters … not all of them but a large majority of them do bring up the issue of race, they do bring up their fears of the unknown of African-Americans, of Latinos, of this kind of browning of America,” Alcindor said.

