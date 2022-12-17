Pelosi and Schumer Giggle and Reminisce With CNN’s Gangel Over ‘Masterful’ Handling of ‘Child’ Trump in Restaurant Pseudo-Interview

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) sat down for a fairly laid-back interview with CNN reporter Jamie Gangel over a meal this week where the Democratic lawmakers traded Donald Trump insults and revealed their strategies for getting under the former president’s “skin.”

The two Democratic leaders shared shrimp dumplings and Trump stories with Gangel in the chummy interview. When the conversation turned to the former president, Schumer was laughing before Gangel even got out a question.

“I want to talk about how you two navigated working with former President Donald Trump,” she said.

“We had a good time,” Schumer said, chuckling.

Gangel noted Trump often referred to Pelosi and Schumer as “Chuck and Nancy” and the trio went through various moments of tension between the Democrats and Trump. Gangel asked about the pair’s “strategy” for dealing with the former president, including asking whether the two designated a “good cop” and a “bad cop.”

Gangel also asked if the two knew Pelosi got “under [Trump’s] skin, to which Schumer said yes.

“Nancy instinctively knew how to handle trump because for her first 35, 40 years of life, she raised five children and she knew how to deal with children and that’s what helped her deal with Trump because he ultimately was a child,” Schumer said.

Pelosi was equally complimentary, calling Schumer “masterful” in one exchange with Trump and explaining the two men had a different relationship because they had their New York background to fall back on.

“It was about the government shut down, the first time,” Schumer recalled when reminiscing on his “masterful” handling of the Republican. The senator said Pelosi “set” him up so he could “go in for the kill.”

According to Schumer and Pelosi, Trump was bickering with the House Speaker when he said he would take “ownership” of the immigration situation in the country when Schumer asked him if he would do the same if a shutdown occurred, to which the president admitted he would.

When the conversation eventually turned to Trump’s chances in 2024, Pelosi’s stomach turned and she decided she’d had enough of discussing Trump and the minutes of Trump talk that had already happened was enough.

“I don’t think we should talk about him while we’re eating,” she said.

Watch above via CNN

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com