House Speaker Nancy Pelosi raised the alarm on a possible “national security issue” while reacting to President Donald Trump’s reported financial dealings with China.

As Pelosi took questions on stimulus negotiations during an interview with MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell, she was asked about The New York Times’ report that Trump’s business organization has a Chinese bank account, which he did not reveal on his public financial disclosures. Pelosi said the news “isn’t shocking” to her, and she mocked Trump’s reelection campaign for how they’ve been trying to attack Joe Biden by painting him as soft on China while his family profiteered.

“My concern is not just about who he owes the money to, but where he’s going to get the money to pay it back,” Pelosi said. She continued to cast “shame on the president” if the reporting is correct, in which case, it presents a “national security issue.”

“No surprise that he would be projecting his own vulnerability onto other people,” Pelosi said. “I’m sure there’s more to come on this. That’s why it has always been important to see the president’s tax returns, not in terms of how rich he is and the rest, he misrepresents that, what else is new. But the fact is, what is the source of those funds and what is the obligation of them?”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

