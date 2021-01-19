Pelosi Blasts Trump as an ‘Unworthy’ ‘Stain on Our Country’ as He Exits the White House

MSNBC’s Joy Reid sat down for an interview with Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) the night before President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration, during which Pelosi tore into the current president on his final day in office.

In a preview of the interview which aired Tuesday afternoon, Pelosi harshly condemned President Donald Trump, calling him “unworthy to be president.”

Reid first asked Pelosi the significance of Trump’s failure on the peaceful transfer of power, noting that he will not attend the inauguration.

“Well, I do think that we’re bigger than all of this,” Pelosi said. “Donald Trump was a stain on our country. I don’t think we could have sustained our democracy if he had two terms in office, for what he was doing to our institutions, or for what he was doing to our Constitution. He dishonored it.”

“He, in every respect, was unworthy to be president, did not respect the office that he held, and certainly did not respect the office that the rest of us hold as well,” she continued.

Questioning the idea that lessons were learned during the Trump administration — because it was “so evident all along what a disgrace he was” — Pelosi noted that the country now has to heal from such a divisive time.

“I respect the office of the presidency more than he did, for how he mistreated it. Though, in any event, he’s gone,” she said, later praising Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris for being the best suited team for the job.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]