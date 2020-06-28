House Speaker Nancy Pelosi insisted Sunday that the only explanation for President Donald Trump’s lenience for Russia is that their government has some sort of leverage over him.

Pelosi was asked on Sunday for her reaction to The New York Times’ report claiming Trump was briefed months ago that Russian military intelligence offered secret bounties to Taliban militias in exchange for the deaths of US soldiers in Afghanistan. The report says Trump has declined to act in response to this, so Pelosi told ABC’s George Stephanopoulos “this is as bad as it gets, and yet, the president will not confront the Russians.”

“Just as I have said to the president, with him, all roads lead to Putin,” Pelosi said. “I don’t know what the Russians have on the president, politically, personally, financially, or whatever it is, but he wants to ignore [intelligence].”

Pelosi continued by saying Trump “should have been briefed” on the bounty intel, and she further ripped on him for numerous instances where the president sided with the Russians over the U.S. intelligence community.

“The president wants to ignore any allegation against Russia,” she said. “You would think that the minute the president heard of it, he would want to know more instead of denying that he knew anything…We’ll find out if he was briefed, but if he was not, what does that say about the concern that those who have briefed the president have of not going anywhere near the Russia issue with the president?”

Eventually, Stephanopoulos asked Pelosi to clarify what she meant when she says the Russians “have something” on Trump.

Her answer:

How else would you explain his refusal to even — to ignore, again and again, the intelligence that puts right at the Russian doorstep the involvement into our elections for example? Now he’s saying this is fake news. Why would he say that? Why wouldn’t he say, ‘let’s look into it and sees what this, giving the money to Taliban a bounty on the lives of our troops in Afghanistan.’ How do you answer to the family members of those who are serving there, and he’s engaged in peace negotiations with the Taliban and he’s kissing up to Putin in every way, saying they should be in the G-7 even though they annexed Crimea and caused death and destruction in Ukraine, so totally irresponsible. Something is wrong with this picture.

Watch above, via ABC.

