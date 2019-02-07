Pelosi Declares ‘Rule’ Against Commenting on Trump’s Insults… But Adds He Projects ‘His Own Unruliness’

After President Donald Trump attacked congressional probes into his 2016 campaign and Russian election tampering, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi established a “rule” against commenting on Trump’s attacks today, but ultimately responded to him anyway.

“Let me make it a rule, you don’t have to come if you don’t want to, but I’m not commenting on what the president has to say about our work,” Pelosi said while speaking to reporters at the House Radio and TV gallery. “I always think that whatever the president is saying about us he’s projecting his own unruliness, he’s a projector and that’s what it’s about. I’m very proud of the work of our committees, even the Republicans have complimented the committees on being wise in how they proceed in terms of subpoenas and the rest.”

“We will not surrender our constitutional responsibility for oversight, that would make us delinquent in our duties,” she added. “So I’m not going to respond to any characterization or mischaracterization, I’m just not going there, but I do think he’s the using the word unruly as a projection of his own administration.”

Pelosi was responding to Trump’s tweets about the House Intelligence Committee this morning.

“The Dems and their committees are going ‘nuts,'” Trump claimed, after claiming to be the victim of “unlimited presidential harassment” in a previous tweet. “The Republicans never did this to President Obama, there would be no time left to run government. I hear other committee heads will do the same thing. Even stealing people who work at White House! A continuation of Witch Hunt!”

So now Congressman Adam Schiff announces, after having found zero Russian Collusion, that he is going to be looking at every aspect of my life, both financial and personal, even though there is no reason to be doing so. Never happened before! Unlimited Presidential Harassment…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 7, 2019

….The Dems and their committees are going “nuts.” The Republicans never did this to President Obama, there would be no time left to run government. I hear other committee heads will do the same thing. Even stealing people who work at White House! A continuation of Witch Hunt! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 7, 2019

