House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) ramped up her attack on Dr. Deborah Birx on Monday by reiterating her lack of confidence in the White House coronavirus task force coordinator.

Speaking to CNN’s Jim Sciutto, Pelosi was asked about her recent meeting with White House officials where she accused Birx of enabling President Donald Trump and airing misinformation about the coronavirus. Sciutto pointed out that Birx has differed from Trump on occasion, so he asked Pelosi why she singled out Birx at the time.

Pelosi responded by offering a recollection of the meeting:

What happened is we had a conversation about how we stop the virus, and when we did, they were making contentions about how tracing isn’t a valuable thing, we shouldn’t do it, and I said ‘Well that’s not what most scientists say.’ And they said ‘we’ll bring a scientist to say that,’ and I said ‘Make sure it’s not Dr. Birx because I don’t have confidence in anyone who stands there while the president says swallow Lysol and it’s going to cure your virus.’

When Sciutto asked if Pelosi’s gripe with Birx is that she doesn’t challenge Trump vocally enough, Pelosi reiterated her view Birx “enabled” Trump, and “there has to be some responsibility” for the administration’s lack of a national strategy.

“So, if the president is saying these things, who is advising him that this is okay and enabling that to happen while millions of people have died?” She asked.

Over the weekend, Birx mostly shrugged off Pelosi’s criticisms before defending herself and her response to alarming new pandemic data across the U.S. That response was not enough for Trump though, for he attacked Birx on Monday for not offering more of a rebuke, and for warning that the country is seeing a new surge in cases.

Watch above, via CNN.

