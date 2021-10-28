Pelosi Leaves, Walks Back to Podium As Reporter Asks About an Infrastructure Vote — But Not to Answer

As House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) walked away from the podium following a press conference on Thursday to celebrate a framework and legislative text of President Joe Biden’s social spending released, a reporter shouted multiple times asking if the House of Representatives will vote on the bipartisan infrastructure bill.

Pelosi walked back to the podium – but not to answer the reporter’s question. Instead, she retrieved her mask.

The 1,684-page $1.75 trillion bill, released on Thursday, seeks to expand America’s welfare system and seek to combat climate change. The text was released following months of negotiations between the White House and the progressive and moderate/liberal wings of the Democratic Party. Democrats are seeking to pass the legislation through a mechanism called reconciliation that allows for the Senate filibuster to be circumvented for certain legislation.

Progressive Democrats have said that they will not vote to pass the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill, which passed the Senate earlier this year unless there’s a vote on it along with the larger bill. A framework was reached earlier Thursday.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

