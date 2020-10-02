Pelosi Offers Prayers for Trump Before Blasting Behavior as ‘Brazen Invitation for Something Like This to Happen’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi offered her prayers to President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump while on MSNBC Friday morning, before blasting the administration’s behavior as a “brazen invitation for something like this to happen.”

MSNBC anchor Stephanie Ruhle asked Pelosi, who is second in line to succeed the president, about her reaction to the news that both Trump and the first lady have tested positive for the coronavirus.

“Well, of course, as with everyone, we all received that news with great sadness,” she began. “I always pray for the president and his family that they’re safe. Continue to do so more intensified, and I know that he’ll have the best of care, and that’s what we want for everyone in our country.”

Pelosi then used the opportunity to push proper coronavirus protocols, urging viewers to continue testing, tracing, mask-wearing, and social distancing to stay safe. She called the president’s diagnosis a “learning experience” before noting again how tragic and sad the situation is.

“But more than learning it has to be something that is acted upon,” she added. “This is tragic. It’s very sad. But it also is something that, again, going into crowds, unmasked and all the rest was sort of a brazen invitation for something like this to happen. Sad that it did, but nonetheless, hopeful that it will be a transition to a saner approach to what this virus is all about.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

