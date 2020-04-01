Speaker Nancy Pelosi knocked Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell for his comments about coronavirus and impeachment.

Anderson Cooper spoke with the Speaker this afternoon and brought up McConnell’s comments yesterday that impeachment “diverted the attention” of the government away from the coronavirus.

“Do you buy that at all?” Cooper asked.

“I think that’s an admission that perhaps the president and the majority leader cannot handle the job,” Pelosi responded. “We have a life-and-death situation in our country, and they should not try to hide behind an excuse for why they did not take action. But it does admit that they did not take action.”

President Donald Trump was asked about McConnell’s comments during Tuesday’s coronavirus task force briefing, saying:

“Well, I don’t like to think I did. I think I handled it very well, but I guess it probably did. I mean, I got impeached. I think, you know, I certainly devoted a little time to thinking about it, right?… But certainly, I guess, I thought of it. And I think I probably acted — I don’t think I would have done any better had I not been impeached. Okay? And I think that’s a great tribute to something; maybe it’s a tribute to me. But I don’t think I would have acted any differently or I don’t think I would have acted any faster.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

