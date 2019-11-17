Speaker Nancy Pelosi made a point of not responding to Republican messaging on impeachment on Face the Nation today, saying they’re flatly “in denial” about the facts.

CBS’ Margaret Brennan asked if Democrats “had a good week.”

Pelosi responded by saying, “I think the American people have had a good week. I think truth has had a good week. I think patriotism has had a good week. And I think the Constitution has has a good week. I don’t think the president has had a good week.”

Brennan started to bring up what Republicans have been saying, when Pelosi said, “If we could just talk about what we want to do — I really have a real discomfort level of responding to what Republicans say because they are in denial about what has happened in the country. So if you want to ask me about where we’re going on this, I’m happy to respond to that. But I find it a waste of my time and yours to just be talking about what Republicans say.”

“I want to just let you respond, though, to the argument that’s being made in messaging by Republicans here,” Brenann said.

Pelosi said they should just “let their arguments stand because they’re in such quicksand that I don’t even want to have it given any more visibility by my dignifying any of their misrepresentations of what they say.”

“And I say that out of great respect for you because I respect you as a great journalist. And I’m honored to have this interview with you,” the Speaker continued. “But I say to everybody else, I’m not here to talk about what they say, because they’re not facing the reality of what is happening to our country. And this is about our democracy that is at risk with this president in the White House.”

You can watch above, via CBS.

