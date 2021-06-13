Pelosi Says 1/6 Select Committee Is On the Table After GOP Senators Block Commission: ‘Why Are They So Afraid of the Truth?’

Speaker Nancy Pelosi hinted on Sunday she may pursue a select committee on January 6th if the Senate still lacks the votes to pass a commission by Monday.

The House passed legislation to form the commission, with a number of Republicans joining Democrats, but Republicans in the Senate blocked it. Many Democrats have said there should still be a significant investigation into the Capitol riots and that the Senate report released last week isn’t enough.

Recent reporting said one option Pelosi laid out is having the Senate take another vote, and Pelosi told CNN’s Dana Bash, “I’ll see by Monday if the Senate believes that they could — those who are working in a bipartisan way can get three more votes.”

She defended the commission Republicans rejected and said she yielded on much of what Republicans requested “because of the value of the bipartisanship that would spring from that.”

“Assuming the commission doesn’t pass, are you saying by Monday, which is tomorrow, you’ll announce a select committee?” Bash asked.

“No, I’m not going to announce anything tomorrow. I want to see what their response is and then review it with my conference,” Pelosi responded.

She said a select committee is an option and went on to ask why Republicans are “so afraid of the truth” when they were all “under assault” on January 6th.

You can watch above, via CNN.

