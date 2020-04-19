Pelosi Says She’s ‘Afraid’ Trump Will Put U.S. in ‘Further Danger’ by Treating Coronavirus as a ‘Hoax’ Again

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi expressed her concern on Sunday that President Donald Trump cannot be counted on amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Pelosi spoke to ABC’s George Stephanopoulos on Sunday, where she dismissed Trump’s recent attacks on her and talked about the negotiations to refund the small business loan program and stabilize the economy. At one point, Stephanopoulos asked Pelosi about a recent conference call where she said she was “afraid” of what Trump might do regarding the matter.

“I’m afraid he’s going to act on the set basis of what he’s acted before — it’s a hoax, it’s magically going to disappear,” Pelosi said. “He failed. He failed in the testing and the rest and it’s a hoax and it’s going to magically disappear, that’s not based on science. This isn’t magical. This is scientific.”

It’s important to note that Trump did not call the coronavirus itself a “hoax” as many Democrats have claimed in the past. He did, however, dismiss the virus’ seriousness and said concerns from critics were a “hoax” before the disease evolved into a global pandemic.

Pelosi continued from there by reiterating her argument that Trump’s approach to the health crisis “caused deaths,” and the president will put the U.S. in “further danger” if he continues to act on a “false premise.”

“It’s very important that we walk the line that’s close to evidence, data, science, as we go forward, and not whimsy magic, hoax allegations, and placing blame instead of taking responsibility,” she said.

