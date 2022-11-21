Pence Adviser Hesitant to Call Trump a ‘Criminal’ as Former VP Explores WH Run

Marc Short, an adviser to former Vice President Mike Pence, was hesitant to label former President Donald Trump a “criminal” on Monday.

Short did not offer Trump any grace in relation to the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, but he theorized the former president might have simply followed bad legal advice at the end of his term.

Pence’s former chief of staff appeared on CNN Tonight, where he discussed the future of the GOP and the final days of the Trump White House with guest host Kasie Hunt. With Trump running – and Pence reportedly considering a bid – Hunt asked Short why the former VP is “shying away” from criticizing Trump.

“He specifically said the president was wrong,” Short said in response. “He said it multiple times out in public. He did it in the town hall just on CNN last week. I don’t think he shied away from that.”

Hunt asked him if multiple investigations into Trump might encourage contenders such as Pence to challenge him for the GOP nomination.

“How does a Trump indictment potentially impact the former vice president’s plans, and the plans of other potentially 2024 contenders?” she asked.

Short said Trump’s potential challengers – his former boss included – will each have to ask themselves that question.

“I don’t know that it impacts the former vice president’s plans at all,” Short said. “I think to the extent it impacts others, I think you’d have to ask them.”

Hunt then pressed Short about his thoughts on whether Trump behaved illegally in the days leading up to the Capitol attack.

“Do you think Donald Trump should face criminal liability for what occurred at the Capitol on January 6th?” Hunt asked.

Short evaded the question by saying Trump’s behavior was disappointing. Hunt followed up by asking, “But you don’t think he’s a criminal?”

Short responded, “It’s hard for me to say if you’re listening to really terrible advice that [it] would be a criminal act.”

Trump listened to advice from attorneys such as Sidney Powell and Rudy Giuliani in his final days in the White House. When asked about Trump’s legal team during last week’s CNN town hall, Pence said, “There were some legal experts that were allowed on the White House grounds that should have never been let through the gate.

Watch above, via CNN.

