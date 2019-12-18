President Donald Trump is holding a campaign rally tonight opposite the big impeachment vote, and as Kevin McCarthy spoke in the House, Vice President Mike Pence was on stage at the rally decrying impeachment.

“What is going on in Washington, D.C. tonight is a disgrace,” he said, followed by booing from the Trump rallygoers.

“From day one of this administration, Democrats in Washington have been trying to overturn the results of the last election,” the VP continued, “and they are back at it tonight with this partisan impeachment vote.”

He said they’re trying to impeach Trump “because they know they can’t defeat this president” and “they can’t run against our record.”

You can watch above, via C-SPAN 3.

