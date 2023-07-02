Pence Denies Trump Put Any Pressure On Him to Hassle the Governor of Arizona About 2020 Election Results

Former Vice President Mike Pence said he called Doug Ducey (R) at Donald Trump’s request after the 2020 election, but he did not pressure the former Arizona governor to overturn the election results.

The Washington Post reported on Saturday about a call Trump made to Ducey after the 2020 election where he pushed the latter to find enough voter fraud in the state to overturn Trump’s loss of Arizona to President Joe Biden. The report says Pence also spoke with Ducey “several times” about the election while Trump was pressuring his former VP to advance his false claims about the mass corruption of the presidential race.

Ducey refused Trump’s demands, certifying Biden’s narrow victory in the state.

CBS’ Margaret Brennan brought up the Post report while interviewing Pence on Sunday for Face the Nation. Pence confirmed he did “check in” with Ducey and “other governors” in states reviewing their election results, “but there was no pressure involved.”

I was calling to get an update. I passed along that information to the president and as I said, I think the record from that time, confirms all of that. Look, these states were going through a process after so much uncertainty about the election outcome in places like Arizona, in places like Georgia, states around the country, were going through the legal process of engaging in a review under state law. I got updates on that, passed that along, and it was no more, no less than that.

When asked if Trump pressured him to pressure Ducey on overturning the result, Pence answered “No, I don’t remember any pressure.” Pence went on by defending his role in presiding over the congressional certification of Biden’s election, and he denied being “pressured to influence” other state governors.

