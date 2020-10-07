Vice President Mike Pence decided to sing the praises of Judge Amy Coney Barrett on Wednesday night instead of answering a question about abortion at the 2020 Vice Presidential Debate.

Moderator Susan Page noted that Barrett’s confirmation to the Supreme Court would raise the possibility that Roe v. Wade will be overturned, meaning abortion rights would become a matter of state government. To this point, she asked Pence how he would respond to this situation as former governor of Indiana.

Pence decided not to answer the question at first, instead going back to a previous discussion in order to defend President Donald Trump’s decision to launch the airstrike that killed Qasem Soleimani. Once Pence returned to the matter of Barrett and Supreme Court, he blew off the original subject on abortion in order to praise Barrett and preemptively attacked Democrats for how he thinks they will handle her confirmation like they did with Brett Kavanaugh.

“We particularly hope we don’t see the kind of attacks on her Christian faith that we saw before,” Pence said. He eventually brought up Barrett’s affiliation with the Knights of Columbus, but Page told him his time was up and moved the debate along.

Watch above, via CNN.

