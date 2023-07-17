Pence Laughs Nervously When Fox Host Suggests He Be Trump’s Vice President Again 

Former Vice President Mike Pence lightly chuckled when Fox Business host Larry Kudlow suggested he run with former President Donald Trump again.

Pence is vying for the Republican nomination with a crowded field that Trump leads by a wide margin.

Trump and Pence had a famous falling out after the latter refused to go along with a plan to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, which Trump falsely claimed was rigged against him. The former president insisted that as the presiding officer over certification, Pence had the authority to decline to recognize the results. When Pence did not do so, an angry mob of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol and chanted “Hang Mike Pence!”

Pence has repeatedly stated Trump put his family in danger, as his wife and children were also present at the Capitol that day.

For the most part, Trump’s challengers have avoided criticizing him. Some have speculated that certain candidates are simply angling for prominent positions in a future Trump administration, such as vice president.

Appearing on Monday’s Kudlow, the host suggested Pence offer his services to the former president.

“He said over the weekend that some of the other candidates – one of them might be his running mate or something,” Kudlow stated. “Maybe you’re throwing your hat back into that ring.”

Pence laughed nervously in response. Perhaps sensing discomfort, Kudlow insisted he was “kind of” messing around.

“That was kind of a joke, but you know, hope springs eternal,” the host said as Pence continued his soft chuckle.

Kudlow served in the Trump administration as the Director of the National Economic Council of Advisors.

Recent polls show Pence hovering around the 5% mark nationally. Meanwhile, Trump regularly trounces the field by 20 or more points.

Watch above via Fox Business Network.

