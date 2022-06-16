Pence Lawyer Says Trump Team Privately Admitted Attempt to Steal Election Was Illegal and Would Get Crushed by Supreme Court

A legal counsel to former Vice President Mike Pence told the January 6 committee that lawyer John Eastman privately admitted his plan to have Donald Trump remain in power was legally flawed, and it would’ve been flattened in front of the Supreme Court.

Greg Jacob testified before the January 6 Committee on Thursday, where he and other legal advisers spoke of how Pence rejected Trump and the former president’s allies as they attempted to pressure him into overturning the 2020 election. As Jacob said Pence “never budged” in his opposition to Eastman’s plan, Congressman Pete Aguilar (D-CA) asked Jacob if Eastman ever admitted that his proposal would violate the Electoral Count Act.

That was when Jacob described a meeting where Eastman conceded his plan would fail before the Electoral Count Act, which he regarded as unconstitutional.

I think I raised the problem that both of Mr. Eastman’s proposals would violate several provisions of the Electoral Count Act. Mr. Eastman acknowledged that that was the case, that even what he viewed as the more politically-palatable option would violate several provisions. But he thought that we could do so, because — in his view — the Electoral Count Act was unconstitutional, and when I raised concerns that that position would likely lose in court, his view was that the court simply wouldn’t get involved. They would invoke the political question doctrine, and therefore, we could have some comfort proceeding with that path.

John Wood, the January 6 committee’s investigative lawyer, asked whether Eastman ever told him that even if they did bring their case before the Supreme Court, Eastman’s theory would get unanimously rejected 9-0. Jacob said he met with Eastman the following day, and he said that after calling out the lack of support for Eastman’s argument, he also asked him “Wouldn’t we lose 9-0 in the Supreme Court?”

“He initially started ‘well, maybe we’ll only lose 7-2,'” Jacob said. “But [he] ultimately acknowledged, no, we would lose 9-0. No judge would support his argument.”

Watch above, via CNN.

