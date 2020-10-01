Democratic Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman accused President Donald Trump of attempting to sow “chaos” after the president urged his supporters to go “to the polls and watch very carefully.”

During Trump’s debate with 2020 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Tuesday, he said, “I’m urging my supporters to go in to the polls and watch very carefully because that’s what has to happen. I am urging them to do it.”

“As you know, today there was a big problem. In Philadelphia, they went in to watch. They’re called poll watchers, a very safe and nice thing. They were thrown out, they weren’t allowed to watch,” Trump claimed. “You know why? Because bad things happen in Philadelphia.”

In response to Trump’s remarks, Fetterman explained on CNN Thursday that poll watchers need to be pre-approved and that “no one can just randomly show up and say, ‘I’m a poll watcher,'” because “that’s not how the process works.”

“The impact is going to be he’s sowing chaos, that’s the strategy,” Fetterman claimed. “I mean, after that debate, it couldn’t be any more clearer. Chaos is the strategy. Chaos is the outcome that they’re seeking, and it’s going to only intensify as the election day approaches.”

“I mean, we’re over a month out… It’s going to get a lot worse and people in Pennsylvania need to understand that that’s all it is. Noise and distraction, propagated by an organization whose lone objective during the campaign season is to sow chaos,” he concluded. “To create diversions away from an outcome they very well may not like when all the votes are cast in Pennsylvania.”

Watch above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]