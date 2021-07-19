Mika Brzezinski likened Donald Trump to cult leaders as she blamed the former president and his “evil” allies for people continuing to die of the coronavirus.

Brzezinski’s comments came as Morning Joe held a segment on the recent dispute between Facebook and the Biden administration regarding the spread of Covid misinformation. As Dylan Byers was explaining the pro-free speech stances of Mark Zuckerberg, Brzezinski rejected that approach from the Facebook CEO, saying “it’s not good enough anymore…We want people to be protected from disinformation, to be protected from dying in this country, to be protected from people like Donald Trump who spread disinformation.”

From there, Brzezinski went after Trump and his allies for sowing doubt about vaccines and politically weaponizing vaccine opposition against the Biden administration. “He’s twisting it again,” Brzezinski lamented before noting that the great majority of people who’ve recently died of Covid were unvaccinated.

“They all could be preventable deaths,” Brzezinski continued, “and all of the heartbreaking stories of the husbands or wives being put on ventilators and dying and in the last moments, their last breaths of life, they regret that they listened to politicians or cable news hosts, who followed their dangerous, demented advice instead of listening to their doctor.”

After that, Brzezinski went for the jugular by arguing it’s no longer hyperbolic to say Trump and his media/political supporters have created a “cult” of death around his coronavirus lies. She also defended pronouncing them “evil” because of the human cost for their actions.

We’ve been saying that those people following Donald Trump off a cliff were living as if it was like a cult. Let’s be clear about this. This is not cult-like behavior, this is not ‘like a cult,’ this is now how people behave when they are in a cult. If you want to know why, it’s because they are, in fact, living in a cult, that’s the definition of one, and it’s killing them. Whether you’re talking about David Koresh and Waco or the Jonestown mass suicides or Donald Trump’s lies about Covid, people died and people are dying, and they are dying because Donald Trump and his evil allies on cable news and social media and on Capitol Hill. Seems like a very strong word ‘evil’ until you understand just how many people this cult continues to kill.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

