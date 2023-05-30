‘People Are Furious!’ GOP Congressman Argues McCarthy Is Out of Touch With the Base, Angry Backlash Will Rival Obamacare

Republican Congressman Ken Buck (R-CO) joined Jake Tapper on CNN Tuesday to discuss the compromise legislation struck between House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and the White House over the weekend to raise the debt ceiling and avoid a default.

Tapper asked Buck if he was still opposed to the bill to kick off the interview.

“I am a very strong ‘no.’ Yes,” replied Buck.

“So many Americans over the holiday weekend were probably relieved to learn that there had been a deal struck in order to avoid a very real economic catastrophe. If Republicans refuse to vote for this and the U.S. ultimately defaults because McCarthy is not able to deliver the votes. How would you explain that to the American people?” Tapper followed up.

“Well, first of all, Jake, this bill will pass. Some Republicans will vote for it. Some Democrats will vote for it. It will go to the Senate. It will pass in the Senate. It will be signed by the president. The United States will not default,” Buck conceded, adding:

The devil is in the details in this bill. Republicans are saying that, you know, there’s a few billion here and a few billion there that that we are saving. Only only people in Washington, D.C. believe that you can save a few billion dollars and spend and go into debt $4 trillion more. When the American people understand that our debt is going to rise to $35 trillion by the end of 2024. They will be aghast that anybody could support this bill.

“So, Congressman Chip Roy, your colleague, Republican from Texas, he today made the strongest threat yet to Speaker McCarthy’s gavel. He told conservative commentator Glenn Beck that if this bill cannot be killed in Rules Committee or on the floor of the House, quote, ‘Then we’re going to have to then regroup and figure out the whole leadership arrangement again,’ unquote. Are you on that page as well? Would you support an effort to oust Speaker McCarthy?” Tapper asked.

“I have not made any commitment. I think it’s premature to start talking about the motion to vacate, but it is certainly something when you get a large percentage of Republicans that will not vote for this bill. And at the same time, you have the speaker talking about how it is historic and it’s a huge win for conservatives,” Buck replied, arguing McCarthy was out of touch with his own base.

“And we were we are stopping the out-of-control spending in Washington, D.C. I was at Memorial Day events and when the word about $4 trillion leaked out, people are furious! This is a bill that I think is going to be on the level of Obamacare. When you talk about the amount of anger that the American public is going to feel,” Buck concluded.

Watch the full clip above CNN.

