People Trust Media ‘Like They Trust Gas Station Sushi,’ Says Sen. Kennedy, Blasting Colbert Crew as ‘Agenda Journalists’

People’s faith in the media is about as solid as their faith in “gas station sushi,” Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) told Fox News on Monday.

Kennedy joined America’s Newsroom and reacted to staffers for late-night host Stephen Colbert being arrested and charged with unlawful entry at a building near the U.S. Capitol. Kennedy called the crew “agenda journalists” and claimed they were trying to make Republicans “look bad.”

I don’t have any inside information, Bill, but I’ve read about this. It looks to me like it’s just another example of a bunch of agenda journalists trying to make Democrats look good and Republicans look bad. And that’s why I’ve said it in another context. That’s why the American people, they are not fooled. They trust the media now like they trust gas station sushi.

Many members of the media “have no self awareness,” the senator added.

Fox News’ Bill Hemmer informed Kennedy the crew was likely filming comedy skits for Colbert’s show, though the senator claimed they were knocking on doors and trying to catch Republicans off guard, though Kennedy didn’t say from where he had gotten this information.

In a Monday update to the story, Fox News reporter Chad Pergram did say that a source “familiar with the investigation” into the arrests said the seven staffers were “loud” and “banging on doors,” though he did not specify that Republicans were targeted.

“I’ve read they were knocking on Republicans’ doors and trying to catch them off-guard. It is agenda journalism is all it is,” Kennedy said.

In a statement on the arrests, CBS said the crew was conducting “pre-arranged” and “authorized” interviews.

Their interviews at the Capitol were authorized and pre-arranged through Congressional aides of the members interviewed. After leaving the members’ offices on their last interview of the day, the production team stayed to film stand-ups and other final comedy elements in the halls when they were detained by Capitol Police.

Hemmer summed up Kennedy’s take on the incident with a quick line before moving to another topic: “Don’t eat the sushi. That’s the story there.”

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com