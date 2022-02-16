An organizer of a convoy of U.S. truckers who plan to head to Washington, D.C. to protest Covid-19 vaccine mandates said that at least 1,000 trucks will depart from California, beginning next week.

Inspired by the “Freedom Convoy” in Canada, several organizers for a protest which is being called the “People’s Convoy” appeared on Newsmax TV on Tuesday to announce a similar American protest.

Canada’s truckers have snarled traffic in Ottawa and in other places, which culminated in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau controversially invoking the country’s Emergencies Act.

Maureen Steele, who is helping to plan the U.S. protest, previously stated that American truckers will avoid raising funds on popular crowdfunding platforms.

Steele also teased a February start date that would see a well-organized rolling protest, which she predicted will swell in size as it traverses the country.

Steele joined The Balance with host Eric Bolling on Wednesday to share the start date, approximate route, and a number of stops with the host.

“We’re gonna be starting the convoy out of Barstow, California,” Steele said. “The specific location in Barstow is not going to be announced yet.”

The convoy organizer added that she and others are concerned about security, so they are holding back on some information for now.

On security for the People’s Convoy, she said, “Our concern is disruptive groups coming in, and so we’re trying to just prepare for counter-protests and take safety precautions for that.”

Steele said she and others organizing the protest are currently vetting truckers and stops, with safety as a top priority.

Bolling asked her, “Do you want to announce the date that you’re looking to start this?”

Steele said the protest will begin in California on Feb. 23, and trucks will make two stops in Arizona, and one in Texas.

Other stop locations, she said, are not being announced. Steele said she and others are worried that too much transparency about the convoy will leave protestors open to trouble.

Bolling concluded at the end of his interview with Steele that he intends to join the convoy at some point before it reaches Washington.

Watch above, via Newsmax TV.

